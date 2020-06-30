National Weather Service logo

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 321

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

1125 PM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Western Iowa

Northeast Kansas

Northwest Missouri

Eastern Nebraska

* Effective this Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from 1125 PM

until 600 AM CDT.

* Primary threats include...

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

A tornado or two possible

SUMMARY...A well-organized cluster of eastward-moving storms will

pose a damaging wind/some hail risk into the overnight.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 50

statute miles east and west of a line from 10 miles north of Tekamah

NE to 15 miles south of Falls City NE. For a complete depiction of

the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS

WOU1).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

FREMONT               HARRISON              MILLS                
MONTGOMERY            PAGE                  POTTAWATTAMIE        
SHELBY                

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

MONONA                

IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA

BURT                  DODGE                 DOUGLAS              
SARPY                 SAUNDERS              WASHINGTON           

IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA

CASS                  GAGE                  JEFFERSON            
JOHNSON               LANCASTER             NEMAHA               
OTOE                  PAWNEE                RICHARDSON       


IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

ANDREW                ATCHISON MO           BUCHANAN             
HOLT                  NODAWAY