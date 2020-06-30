Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 321
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
1125 PM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Western Iowa
Northeast Kansas
Northwest Missouri
Eastern Nebraska
* Effective this Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from 1125 PM
until 600 AM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
A tornado or two possible
SUMMARY...A well-organized cluster of eastward-moving storms will
pose a damaging wind/some hail risk into the overnight.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 50
statute miles east and west of a line from 10 miles north of Tekamah
NE to 15 miles south of Falls City NE. For a complete depiction of
the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS
WOU1).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
IN SOUTHWEST IOWA FREMONT HARRISON MILLS MONTGOMERY PAGE POTTAWATTAMIE SHELBY IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA MONONA IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA BURT DODGE DOUGLAS SARPY SAUNDERS WASHINGTON IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA CASS GAGE JEFFERSON JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON
IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI ANDREW ATCHISON MO BUCHANAN HOLT NODAWAY