(Valley) -- Virtually all of KMA News is now included in a severe thunderstorm watch.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 p.m. for portions of southwest Iowa, northwest Missouri and southeast Nebraska.
In southwest Iowa, the watch includes Fremont, Mills, Montgomery and Page counties.
In northwest Missouri, the watch includes Atchison, Holt and Nodaway counties.
In southeast Nebraska, Cass, Johnson, Nemeha, Otoe, Pawnee and Richardson counties are included.
Primary threats include scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 80 mph possible Isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.