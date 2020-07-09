Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 347
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
105 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Extreme northwestern Arkansas
Eastern Kansas
Western Missouri
Northeastern Oklahoma
* Effective this Thursday morning from 105 AM until 1000 AM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
Widespread damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts
to 80 mph possible
Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
SUMMARY...A well-organized, bowing thunderstorm complex initially
over southern Nebraska and northern Kansas has a well-developed
pressure/thermal perturbation, rear-inflow jet and cold pool, and a
history of measured severe gusts. This complex will sweep
southeastward into and across much of the watch area through the
rest of the morning, with some southward bend possible in the track
over eastern Kansas. Severe gusts are likely, and isolated hail
also may occur. A QLCS tornado cannot be ruled out.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 100
statute miles either side of a line from 55 miles west of Grove OK
to 15 miles northwest of Chillicothe MO. For a complete depiction of
the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS
WOU7).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI ANDREW ATCHISON MO BUCHANAN CLINTON DEKALB GENTRY HOLT NODAWAY WORTH