National Weather Service logo

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 347

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

105 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Extreme northwestern Arkansas

Eastern Kansas

Western Missouri

Northeastern Oklahoma

* Effective this Thursday morning from 105 AM until 1000 AM CDT.

* Primary threats include...

Widespread damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts

to 80 mph possible

Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

SUMMARY...A well-organized, bowing thunderstorm complex initially

over southern Nebraska and northern Kansas has a well-developed

pressure/thermal perturbation, rear-inflow jet and cold pool, and a

history of measured severe gusts. This complex will sweep

southeastward into and across much of the watch area through the

rest of the morning, with some southward bend possible in the track

over eastern Kansas. Severe gusts are likely, and isolated hail

also may occur. A QLCS tornado cannot be ruled out.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 100

statute miles either side of a line from 55 miles west of Grove OK

to 15 miles northwest of Chillicothe MO. For a complete depiction of

the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS

WOU7).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.

IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

ANDREW                ATCHISON MO           BUCHANAN             
CLINTON               DEKALB                GENTRY               
HOLT                  NODAWAY               WORTH