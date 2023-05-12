Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 218
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
505 PM CDT Fri May 12 2023
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Eastern Kansas
Far northwestern Missouri
* Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 505 PM until
1100 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events
to 2 inches in diameter possible
Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
A tornado or two possible
SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorm development is expected along a
slow-moving dryline across eastern Kansas. The storm environment
will support a few supercells capable of producing large hail of 1
to 2 inches in diameter and damaging gusts of 60-70 mph. North of
Interstate 70, a tornado or two may also occur (far northeast Kansas
and northwest Missouri).
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 35
statute miles east and west of a line from 25 miles northwest of
Saint Joseph MO to 65 miles southwest of Chanute KS. For a complete
depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
(WOUS64 KWNS WOU8).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI ANDREW ATCHISON MO HOLT NODAWAY