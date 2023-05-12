National Weather Service logo

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 218

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

505 PM CDT Fri May 12 2023

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Eastern Kansas

Far northwestern Missouri

* Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 505 PM until

1100 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include...

Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events

to 2 inches in diameter possible

Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

A tornado or two possible

SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorm development is expected along a

slow-moving dryline across eastern Kansas. The storm environment

will support a few supercells capable of producing large hail of 1

to 2 inches in diameter and damaging gusts of 60-70 mph. North of

Interstate 70, a tornado or two may also occur (far northeast Kansas

and northwest Missouri).

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 35

statute miles east and west of a line from 25 miles northwest of

Saint Joseph MO to 65 miles southwest of Chanute KS. For a complete

depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update

(WOUS64 KWNS WOU8).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.

IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

ANDREW                ATCHISON MO           HOLT                 
NODAWAY

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.