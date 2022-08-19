Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 521
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
305 PM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Central, southern, and eastern Iowa
Northern Missouri
* Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 305 PM until
800 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
inches in diameter possible
Isolated damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible
SUMMARY...Several discrete cells will pose a threat for mainly hail
up to golf ball size. These may consolidate into small clusters with
a threat for isolated damaging winds as well.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60
statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles south southwest
of Lamoni IA to 20 miles east northeast of Waterloo IA. For a
complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU1).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA
RINGGOLD UNION IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAIR ADAMS CASS TAYLOR IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA AUDUBON GUTHRIE
IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI ANDREW ATCHISON MO DEKALB GENTRY HOLT NODAWAY WORTH