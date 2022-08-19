National Weather Service logo

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 521

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

305 PM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Central, southern, and eastern Iowa

Northern Missouri

* Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 305 PM until

800 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include...

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2

inches in diameter possible

Isolated damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible

SUMMARY...Several discrete cells will pose a threat for mainly hail

up to golf ball size. These may consolidate into small clusters with

a threat for isolated damaging winds as well.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60

statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles south southwest

of Lamoni IA to 20 miles east northeast of Waterloo IA. For a

complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline

update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU1).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

RINGGOLD             UNION                           

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS                 
TAYLOR                

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON               GUTHRIE    
IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

ANDREW                ATCHISON MO           DEKALB               
GENTRY                HOLT                  NODAWAY              
WORTH

