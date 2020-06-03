Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 247
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
940 PM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Northeast Kansas
Northwest Missouri
Southeast Nebraska
* Effective this Wednesday night and Thursday morning from 940 PM
until 300 AM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events
to 2 inches in diameter possible
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
SUMMARY...Clusters of thunderstorms over central Nebraska and
north-central Kansas will track southeastward across the watch area.
Strong instability may allow storms to remain intense overnight,
with damaging winds and hail possible.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 80
statute miles east and west of a line from 40 miles east northeast
of Beatrice NE to 70 miles south southwest of Falls City NE. For a
complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU7).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA GAGE JEFFERSON JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON SALINE SEWARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUBURN, BEATRICE, CRETE, FAIRBURY, FALLS CITY, LINCOLN, MILFORD, NEBRASKA CITY, PAWNEE CITY, SEWARD, STERLING, TABLE ROCK, TECUMSEH, AND WILBER.
IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI ANDREW ATCHISON MO BUCHANAN HOLT NODAWAY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATCHISON, COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG, ELWOOD, FAIRFAX, FOREST CITY, HIGHLAND, MAITLAND, MARYVILLE, MOUND CITY, OREGON, ROCKPORT, SAVANNAH, ST. JOSEPH, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, TARKIO, TROY, AND WATHENA.