Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 247

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

940 PM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Northeast Kansas

Northwest Missouri

Southeast Nebraska

* Effective this Wednesday night and Thursday morning from 940 PM

until 300 AM CDT.

* Primary threats include...

Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events

to 2 inches in diameter possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely

SUMMARY...Clusters of thunderstorms over central Nebraska and

north-central Kansas will track southeastward across the watch area.

Strong instability may allow storms to remain intense overnight,

with damaging winds and hail possible.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 80

statute miles east and west of a line from 40 miles east northeast

of Beatrice NE to 70 miles south southwest of Falls City NE. For a

complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline

update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU7).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.

IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA

GAGE                  JEFFERSON             JOHNSON              
LANCASTER             NEMAHA                OTOE                 
PAWNEE                RICHARDSON            SALINE               
SEWARD                

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUBURN, BEATRICE, CRETE, FAIRBURY, 
FALLS CITY, LINCOLN, MILFORD, NEBRASKA CITY, PAWNEE CITY, SEWARD,
STERLING, TABLE ROCK, TECUMSEH, AND WILBER.


IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

ANDREW                ATCHISON MO           BUCHANAN             
HOLT                  NODAWAY               

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATCHISON, COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG, 
ELWOOD, FAIRFAX, FOREST CITY, HIGHLAND, MAITLAND, MARYVILLE, 
MOUND CITY, OREGON, ROCKPORT, SAVANNAH, ST. JOSEPH, 
ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, TARKIO, TROY, AND WATHENA.