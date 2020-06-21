National Weather Service logo

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 291

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

320 PM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Western Iowa

Southwest Minnesota

Central and Eastern Nebraska

Southeast South Dakota

* Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 320 PM until

1000 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include...

Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events

to 2.5 inches in diameter possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

A tornado or two possible

SUMMARY...Initially, isolated severe thunderstorms will continue to

develop across far southeast South Dakota into northwest

Iowa/southwest Minnesota, while additional severe thunderstorms are

expected by late afternoon along a boundary extending across

northern/central Nebraska. A combination of supercells/multicells

are expected, with bouts of large hail/damaging winds as storms

spread generally east-southeastward through early/mid-evening.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 85

statute miles north and south of a line from 45 miles southwest of

Broken Bow NE to 10 miles east southeast of Storm Lake IA. For a

complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline

update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU1).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

HARRISON              MILLS                 POTTAWATTAMIE        
SHELBY                

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

MONONA                

IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA

BURT                  BUTLER                DODGE                
DOUGLAS               SARPY                 SAUNDERS             
WASHINGTON            

IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

ANTELOPE              BOONE                 CEDAR                
COLFAX                CUMING                KNOX                 
MADISON               PIERCE                PLATTE               
STANTON               THURSTON              WAYNE                

IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA

CASS                  GAGE                  JEFFERSON            
LANCASTER             SALINE                SEWARD