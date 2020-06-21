Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 291
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
320 PM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Western Iowa
Southwest Minnesota
Central and Eastern Nebraska
Southeast South Dakota
* Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 320 PM until
1000 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events
to 2.5 inches in diameter possible
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
A tornado or two possible
SUMMARY...Initially, isolated severe thunderstorms will continue to
develop across far southeast South Dakota into northwest
Iowa/southwest Minnesota, while additional severe thunderstorms are
expected by late afternoon along a boundary extending across
northern/central Nebraska. A combination of supercells/multicells
are expected, with bouts of large hail/damaging winds as storms
spread generally east-southeastward through early/mid-evening.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 85
statute miles north and south of a line from 45 miles southwest of
Broken Bow NE to 10 miles east southeast of Storm Lake IA. For a
complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU1).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA HARRISON MILLS POTTAWATTAMIE SHELBY IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA MONONA IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA BURT BUTLER DODGE DOUGLAS SARPY SAUNDERS WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA ANTELOPE BOONE CEDAR COLFAX CUMING KNOX MADISON PIERCE PLATTE STANTON THURSTON WAYNE IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA CASS GAGE JEFFERSON LANCASTER SALINE SEWARD