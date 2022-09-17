Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 535
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
715 PM CDT Sat Sep 17 2022
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Southern and central Iowa
* Effective this Saturday night and Sunday morning from 715 PM
until 200 AM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
inches in diameter possible
Isolated damaging wind gusts to 60 mph possible
SUMMARY...Mainly elevated storms, some with supercell structures,
are expected to persist into tonight, with some northward expansion
toward central Iowa. Large hail up to 2 inches in diameter will be
the main threat, though isolated damaging winds to 60 mph could also
occur.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 65
statute miles north and south of a line from 60 miles west of Des
Moines IA to 35 miles north northeast of Ottumwa IA. For a complete
depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
(WOUS64 KWNS WOU5).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 33 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA BOONE DALLAS GRUNDY HAMILTON HARDIN JASPER MARSHALL POLK POWESHIEK STORY TAMA IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA APPANOOSE CLARKE DECATUR LUCAS MADISON MAHASKA MARION MONROE RINGGOLD UNION WARREN WAYNE IN SOUTHEAST IOWA DAVIS WAPELLO IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAIR ADAMS CASS TAYLOR IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA AUDUBON CARROLL GREENE GUTHRIE