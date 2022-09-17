National Weather Service logo

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 535

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

715 PM CDT Sat Sep 17 2022

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Southern and central Iowa

* Effective this Saturday night and Sunday morning from 715 PM

until 200 AM CDT.

* Primary threats include...

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2

inches in diameter possible

Isolated damaging wind gusts to 60 mph possible

SUMMARY...Mainly elevated storms, some with supercell structures,

are expected to persist into tonight, with some northward expansion

toward central Iowa. Large hail up to 2 inches in diameter will be

the main threat, though isolated damaging winds to 60 mph could also

occur.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 65

statute miles north and south of a line from 60 miles west of Des

Moines IA to 35 miles north northeast of Ottumwa IA. For a complete

depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update

(WOUS64 KWNS WOU5).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 33 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY               
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER               
MARSHALL              POLK                  POWESHIEK            
STORY                 TAMA                  

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR              
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA              
MARION                MONROE                RINGGOLD             
UNION                 WARREN                WAYNE                

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO               

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS                 
TAYLOR                

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON               CARROLL               GREENE               
GUTHRIE

