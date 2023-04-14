National Weather Service logo

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 136

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

435 PM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Extreme southwest Iowa

Central and eastern Kansas

Southeast Nebraska

Northwest Oklahoma

* Effective this Friday afternoon from 435 PM until Midnight CDT.

* Primary threats include...

Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75

mph likely

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2.5

inches in diameter possible

SUMMARY...Severe thunderstorms will move northeast across the watch

area through this evening. Initially, large hail, possibly very

large, and damaging winds will be the primary hazards. With time,

the risk for damaging winds will become the primary severe weather

hazard with isolated gusts to 75 mph possible.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 135

statute miles north and south of a line from 45 miles south

southwest of Russell KS to 50 miles east of Manhattan KS. For a

complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline

update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

FREMONT               MILLS                 POTTAWATTAMIE        

IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA

DOUGLAS               SARPY                 

IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA

CASS                  GAGE                  JEFFERSON            
JOHNSON               LANCASTER             NEMAHA               
OTOE                  PAWNEE                RICHARDSON           
SALINE                SEWARD

