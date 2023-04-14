Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 136
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
435 PM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Extreme southwest Iowa
Central and eastern Kansas
Southeast Nebraska
Northwest Oklahoma
* Effective this Friday afternoon from 435 PM until Midnight CDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75
mph likely
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2.5
inches in diameter possible
SUMMARY...Severe thunderstorms will move northeast across the watch
area through this evening. Initially, large hail, possibly very
large, and damaging winds will be the primary hazards. With time,
the risk for damaging winds will become the primary severe weather
hazard with isolated gusts to 75 mph possible.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 135
statute miles north and south of a line from 45 miles south
southwest of Russell KS to 50 miles east of Manhattan KS. For a
complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
IN SOUTHWEST IOWA FREMONT MILLS POTTAWATTAMIE IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA DOUGLAS SARPY IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA CASS GAGE JEFFERSON JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON SALINE SEWARD