Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 436
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
315 PM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Western Iowa
Southwest Minnesota
Eastern Nebraska
Far southeast South Dakota
* Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 315 PM until
900 PM EDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
inches in diameter possible
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
SUMMARY...Cells developing along a cold front should consolidate
into a cluster later this afternoon. Damaging winds will be the
threat, but large hail will be possible mainly through late
afternoon.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40
statute miles east and west of a line from 55 miles north northeast
of Worthington MN to 40 miles south southeast of Norfolk NE. For a
complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
IN SOUTHWEST IOWA HARRISON POTTAWATTAMIE IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA DOUGLAS SARPY