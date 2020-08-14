National Weather Service logo

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 436

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

315 PM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Western Iowa

Southwest Minnesota

Eastern Nebraska

Far southeast South Dakota

* Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 315 PM until

900 PM EDT.

* Primary threats include...

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2

inches in diameter possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

SUMMARY...Cells developing along a cold front should consolidate

into a cluster later this afternoon. Damaging winds will be the

threat, but large hail will be possible mainly through late

afternoon.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40

statute miles east and west of a line from 55 miles north northeast

of Worthington MN to 40 miles south southeast of Norfolk NE. For a

complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline

update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

HARRISON              POTTAWATTAMIE         
              

IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA
         
DOUGLAS               SARPY

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.