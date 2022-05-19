THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 250 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA HARRISON MILLS MONTGOMERY POTTAWATTAMIE SHELBY IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA MONONA IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA BURT BUTLER DODGE DOUGLAS SARPY SAUNDERS WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA COLFAX CUMING THURSTON IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA CASS LANCASTER SEWARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, BELLEVUE, BLAIR, COUNCIL BLUFFS, DAVID CITY, DECATUR, DUNLAP, FREMONT, GLENWOOD, HARLAN, LA VISTA, LINCOLN, LOGAN, LYONS, MACY, MAPLETON, MILFORD, MISSOURI VALLEY, OAKLAND, OMAHA, ONAWA, PAPILLION, PENDER, PLATTSMOUTH, RED OAK, SCHUYLER, SEWARD, TEKAMAH, WAHOO, WALTHILL, WEST POINT, WINNEBAGO, WISNER, WOODBINE, AND YUTAN.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for eastern Nebraska, western Iowa until 3 a.m.
