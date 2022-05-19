National Weather Service logo 
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
250 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

HARRISON              MILLS                 MONTGOMERY           
POTTAWATTAMIE         SHELBY                

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

MONONA                

IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA

BURT                  BUTLER                DODGE                
DOUGLAS               SARPY                 SAUNDERS             
WASHINGTON            

IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

COLFAX                CUMING                THURSTON             

IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA

CASS                  LANCASTER             SEWARD               

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, BELLEVUE, BLAIR, 
COUNCIL BLUFFS, DAVID CITY, DECATUR, DUNLAP, FREMONT, GLENWOOD, 
HARLAN, LA VISTA, LINCOLN, LOGAN, LYONS, MACY, MAPLETON, MILFORD,
MISSOURI VALLEY, OAKLAND, OMAHA, ONAWA, PAPILLION, PENDER, 
PLATTSMOUTH, RED OAK, SCHUYLER, SEWARD, TEKAMAH, WAHOO, WALTHILL,
WEST POINT, WINNEBAGO, WISNER, WOODBINE, AND YUTAN.

