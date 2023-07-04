(KMAland) -- A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for portions of KMAland.
The watch is in effect until 10 PM. It includes Harrison, Mills, Pottawattamie and Shelby Counties in Iowa and Cass County in Nebraska.
View the full watch here.
Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: July 4, 2023 @ 8:09 pm
