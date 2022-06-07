(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the majority of KMAland.
Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page in Iowa and Cass, Otoe, Saline, Johnson and-Richardson in Nebraska
ISSUED AT 335 PM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of southwest Iowa...west central Iowa...east central Nebraska...northeast Nebraska and southeast Nebraska.
DAY ONE -- Tonight and Wednesday -- Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through about midnight across eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. A few isolated severe storms with mainly a hail and strong wind threat are possible prior to 7 pm mainly north of a line from David City to Omaha and Atlantic Iowa. Then more widespread storms could sweep in with a damaging wind and large hail threat from 8 pm until midnight, mostly south of a line from about David City to Plattsmouth and Red Oak. There is a small chance for a tornado or two, mostly in southeast Nebraska this evening.
Some storms may linger past midnight in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa, but the chance of severe weather with those seems low at this time.
DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN -- Wednesday night through Tuesday -- Additional strong to severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening, mainly affecting parts of eastern Nebraska. Thunderstorm chances continue from the weekend into early next
week. Later outlooks will address the chance of severe storms in those periods.