(KMAland) -- Much of KMAland Iowa is in a severe thunderstorm watch Saturday until 10:00 PM.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch on Saturday afternoon for the following counties in Iowa and Nebraska:
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 326 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IAC001-003-009-015-021-025-027-029-035-039-041-047-049-053-059- 063-071-073-077-085-091-093-109-121-129-133-137-141-145-147-149- 151-155-159-161-165-173-175-187-193-180300- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0326.230617T2010Z-230618T0300Z/ IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ADAMS AUDUBON BOONE BUENA VISTA CALHOUN CARROLL CASS CHEROKEE CLARKE CLAY CRAWFORD DALLAS DECATUR DICKINSON EMMET FREMONT GREENE GUTHRIE HARRISON HUMBOLDT IDA KOSSUTH MADISON MILLS MONONA MONTGOMERY O`BRIEN PAGE PALO ALTO PLYMOUTH POCAHONTAS POTTAWATTAMIE RINGGOLD SAC SHELBY TAYLOR UNION WEBSTER WOODBURY