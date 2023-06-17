National Weather Service logo

(KMAland) -- Much of KMAland Iowa is in a severe thunderstorm watch Saturday until 10:00 PM.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch on Saturday afternoon for the following counties in Iowa and Nebraska: 

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 326 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

IAC001-003-009-015-021-025-027-029-035-039-041-047-049-053-059-
063-071-073-077-085-091-093-109-121-129-133-137-141-145-147-149-
151-155-159-161-165-173-175-187-193-180300-
/O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0326.230617T2010Z-230618T0300Z/

IA
.    IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ADAIR                ADAMS               AUDUBON
BOONE                BUENA VISTA         CALHOUN
CARROLL              CASS                CHEROKEE
CLARKE               CLAY                CRAWFORD
DALLAS               DECATUR             DICKINSON
EMMET                FREMONT             GREENE
GUTHRIE              HARRISON            HUMBOLDT
IDA                  KOSSUTH             MADISON
MILLS                MONONA              MONTGOMERY
O`BRIEN              PAGE                PALO ALTO
PLYMOUTH             POCAHONTAS          POTTAWATTAMIE
RINGGOLD             SAC                 SHELBY
TAYLOR               UNION               WEBSTER
WOODBURY

