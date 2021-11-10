National Weather Service logo 
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 546
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DES MOINES IA
157 PM CST WED NOV 10 2021

IAC003-053-159-173-175-110200-
/O.NEW.KDMX.SV.A.0546.211110T1957Z-211111T0200Z/

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
546 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

DECATUR               RINGGOLD              UNION                

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAMS                 TAYLOR                

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEDFORD, CORNING, CRESTON, LAMONI, 
LENOX, LEON, MOUNT AYR, AND NEW MARKET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

 SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE.
 ISOLATED LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 1 INCH IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
 A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  20%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  05%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  10%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  20%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  10%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS :  70%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  NE 40

