WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 546 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DES MOINES IA 157 PM CST WED NOV 10 2021 IAC003-053-159-173-175-110200- /O.NEW.KDMX.SV.A.0546.211110T1957Z-211111T0200Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 546 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA DECATUR RINGGOLD UNION IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAMS TAYLOR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEDFORD, CORNING, CRESTON, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON, MOUNT AYR, AND NEW MARKET. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE. ISOLATED LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 1 INCH IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE. A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE. PROBABILITY TABLE: PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES : 20% PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES : 05% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS : 40% PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH : 10% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS : 20% PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES : 10% PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : 70% MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/ : NE 40
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of southwest Iowa until 8 p.m.
Ethan Hewett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Texas woman arrested in Red Oak
- Shen School Board member urged to resign
- Red Oak man arrested on charges in Pottawattamie County
- Harvest bee held to honor Page County farmer
- Two COVID deaths reported in Page County
- Presenting the 2021 Iowa KMAland Volleyball Conference Awards
- Shenandoah man arrested after being served warrant
- Clarinda man arrested for violating his probation
- Shen PD nets drug arrest
- Suspect arrested in Thurman disturbance