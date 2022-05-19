National Weather Service logo 
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
250 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 32 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY               
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER               
MARSHALL              POLK                  STORY                
WEBSTER               

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN             
HANCOCK               HUMBOLDT              KOSSUTH              
WINNEBAGO             WORTH                 WRIGHT               

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

PALO ALTO             POCAHONTAS            

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

MADISON               WARREN                

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 CASS                  

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON               CALHOUN               CARROLL              
CRAWFORD              GREENE                GUTHRIE              
SAC

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.