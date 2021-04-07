NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a large portion of Missouri, including Worth County.

The watch is in effect through 7 p.m. and includes 80 counties in a large central section of Missouri.  Other parts of KMAland are anticipated to receive rain, with the possibility for isolated thunderstorms and hail through the evening.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 74 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE:

ADAIR AUDRAIN BARRY

BENTON BOONE CALDWELL

CALLAWAY CAMDEN CARROLL

CEDAR CHARITON CHRISTIAN

COLE COOPER CRAWFORD

DADE DALLAS DAVIESS

DEKALB DENT DOUGLAS

FRANKLIN GASCONADE GENTRY

GREENE GRUNDY HARRISON

HENRY HICKORY HOWARD

HOWELL IRON JOHNSON

KNOX LACLEDE LAFAYETTE

LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN

LINN LIVINGSTON MACON

MARIES MARION MERCER

MILLER MONITEAU MONROE

MONTGOMERY MORGAN OREGON

OSAGE OZARK PETTIS

PHELPS PIKE POLK

PULASKI PUTNAM RALLS

RANDOLPH RAY REYNOLDS

SALINE SCHUYLER SHANNON

SHELBY ST. CLAIR STONE

SULLIVAN TANEY TEXAS

WARREN WASHINGTON WEBSTER

WORTH WRIGHT

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.