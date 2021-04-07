(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a large portion of Missouri, including Worth County.
The watch is in effect through 7 p.m. and includes 80 counties in a large central section of Missouri. Other parts of KMAland are anticipated to receive rain, with the possibility for isolated thunderstorms and hail through the evening.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 74 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE:
ADAIR AUDRAIN BARRY
BENTON BOONE CALDWELL
CALLAWAY CAMDEN CARROLL
CEDAR CHARITON CHRISTIAN
COLE COOPER CRAWFORD
DADE DALLAS DAVIESS
DEKALB DENT DOUGLAS
FRANKLIN GASCONADE GENTRY
GREENE GRUNDY HARRISON
HENRY HICKORY HOWARD
HOWELL IRON JOHNSON
KNOX LACLEDE LAFAYETTE
LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN
LINN LIVINGSTON MACON
MARIES MARION MERCER
MILLER MONITEAU MONROE
MONTGOMERY MORGAN OREGON
OSAGE OZARK PETTIS
PHELPS PIKE POLK
PULASKI PUTNAM RALLS
RANDOLPH RAY REYNOLDS
SALINE SCHUYLER SHANNON
SHELBY ST. CLAIR STONE
SULLIVAN TANEY TEXAS
WARREN WASHINGTON WEBSTER
WORTH WRIGHT