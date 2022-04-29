NWS logo 
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
161 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

CLARKE                DECATUR               MADISON
RINGGOLD              UNION

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS
TAYLOR

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADAIR, ATLANTIC, BEDFORD, CORNING,
CRESTON, EARLHAM, FONTANELLE, GREENFIELD, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON,
MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, OSCEOLA, STUART, AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

 SCATTERED DAMAGING WINDS AND ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS TO 80
   MPH LIKELY.
 SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2
   INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
 A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.