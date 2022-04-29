THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 161 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA CLARKE DECATUR MADISON RINGGOLD UNION IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAIR ADAMS CASS TAYLOR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADAIR, ATLANTIC, BEDFORD, CORNING, CRESTON, EARLHAM, FONTANELLE, GREENFIELD, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, OSCEOLA, STUART, AND WINTERSET. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SCATTERED DAMAGING WINDS AND ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS TO 80 MPH LIKELY. SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE. A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.
South Central Iowa counties placed under severe thunderstorm watch until 4AM
Adam Kiesel
