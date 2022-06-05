A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Page County through 800 PM CDT...
At 733 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southeast of Shenandoah, or 14 miles west of Clarinda, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Coin around 750 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this storm include College Springs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.