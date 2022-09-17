(KMAland) -- A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Taylor, Adams and Union Counties until 11:45 PM Saturday.
At 1127 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Creston Municipal Airport, or 6 miles south of Creston, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.
Locations impacted include: Lenox, Diagonal, Cromwell, Arispe, Shannon City, Kent and Creston Municipal Airport.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.