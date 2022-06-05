A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Pottawattamie and southeastern Harrison Counties through 600 PM
CDT...
At 525 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southeast of Missouri Valley, or 15 miles east of Blair, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
Locations impacted include...
Logan and Persia.
This includes Interstate 29 near mile marker 75.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.