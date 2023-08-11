(KMAland) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Johnson & Nemaha Counties until 3:15 PM.
At 223 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Cook, or 9 miles northeast of Tecumseh, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD: 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE: Radar indicated.
IMPACT: Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include: Auburn, Peru, Johnson, Nemaha, Brownville, Brock, Julian, Howe, and Duck Creek Recreation Area.