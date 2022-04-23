NWS logo

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Eastern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa...

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 445 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Stanton, or 19 miles west of Corning, moving

northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

eastern Montgomery County, including the following locations...

Grant and Viking Lake State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

