THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... NORTH CENTRAL PAGE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * UNTIL 400 PM CST. * AT 324 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED 6 MILES SOUTH OF STANTON, OR 19 MILES WEST OF CORNING, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 50 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...WEATHER SPOTTERS REPORTED MULTIPLE FUNNEL CLOUDS EAST OF ESSEX. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. * THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... VILLISCA AROUND 330 PM CST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.
Tornado warning issued for Montgomery, Page counties until 4 pm.
Ethan Hewett
