THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A

* TORNADO WARNING FOR...
  SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA...
  NORTH CENTRAL PAGE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA...

* UNTIL 400 PM CST.

* AT 324 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO
  WAS LOCATED 6 MILES SOUTH OF STANTON, OR 19 MILES WEST OF CORNING,
  MOVING NORTHEAST AT 50 MPH.

  HAZARD...TORNADO.

  SOURCE...WEATHER SPOTTERS REPORTED MULTIPLE FUNNEL CLOUDS EAST OF 
           ESSEX.

  IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT 
           SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. 
           DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR.  TREE 
           DAMAGE IS LIKELY.

* THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR...
  VILLISCA AROUND 330 PM CST.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST
FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A
MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER
AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.

