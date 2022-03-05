THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... MADISON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA... SOUTHEASTERN ADAIR COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * UNTIL 500 PM CST. * AT 410 PM CST, A CONFIRMED TORNADO WAS LOCATED NEAR GREEN VALLEY LAKE, OR NEAR CRESTON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...DAMAGING TORNADO AND HAIL UP TO TWO INCHES IN DIAMETER. SOURCE...WEATHER SPOTTERS CONFIRMED TORNADO. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WINTERSET. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TO REPEAT, A TORNADO IS ON THE GROUND. TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS. && LAT...LON 4107 9439 4120 9447 4147 9404 4123 9384 TIME...MOT...LOC 2210Z 240DEG 33KT 4115 9440 TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN
Tornado warning issued for portions of Adair Counties until 5 p.m.
Ethan Hewett
