National Weather Service logo 
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES  HAS ISSUED A

* TORNADO WARNING FOR...
  MADISON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA...
  SOUTHEASTERN ADAIR COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA...

* UNTIL 500 PM CST.

* AT 410 PM CST, A CONFIRMED TORNADO WAS LOCATED NEAR GREEN VALLEY
  LAKE, OR NEAR CRESTON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH.

  HAZARD...DAMAGING TORNADO AND HAIL UP TO TWO INCHES IN DIAMETER.

  SOURCE...WEATHER SPOTTERS CONFIRMED TORNADO.

  IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT 
           SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. 
           DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR.  TREE 
           DAMAGE IS LIKELY.

* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
  WINTERSET.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TO REPEAT, A TORNADO IS ON THE GROUND. TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A
BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY
BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN
A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT
YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.

&&

LAT...LON 4107 9439 4120 9447 4147 9404 4123 9384
TIME...MOT...LOC 2210Z 240DEG 33KT 4115 9440 

TORNADO...OBSERVED
MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.