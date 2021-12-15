National Weather Service logo 
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PLEASANT HILL HAS ISSUED A

* TORNADO WARNING FOR...
  NORTHWESTERN DONIPHAN COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN KANSAS...
  HOLT COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI...
  SOUTHWESTERN NODAWAY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI...
  NORTHWESTERN ANDREW COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI...

* UNTIL 530 PM CST.

* AT 451 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO
  WAS LOCATED NEAR WHITE CLOUD, OR 7 MILES NORTHWEST OF HIGHLAND,
  MOVING NORTHEAST AT 80 MPH.

  HAZARD...TORNADO.

  SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION.

  IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT 
           SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. 
           DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR.  TREE 
           DAMAGE IS LIKELY.

* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
  MARYVILLE, MOUND CITY, HIGHLAND, OREGON, MAITLAND, SKIDMORE, FOREST
  CITY, FILLMORE, WHITE CLOUD, BARNARD, BOLCKOW, GRAHAM, BIG LAKE,
  ROSENDALE, ARKOE, REA, FORTESCUE, BIGELOW AND IOWA POINT.

THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 64 AND 86.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST
FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A
MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER
AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.

