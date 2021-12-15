THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PLEASANT HILL HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN DONIPHAN COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN KANSAS... HOLT COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI... SOUTHWESTERN NODAWAY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI... NORTHWESTERN ANDREW COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI... * UNTIL 530 PM CST. * AT 451 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED NEAR WHITE CLOUD, OR 7 MILES NORTHWEST OF HIGHLAND, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 80 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MARYVILLE, MOUND CITY, HIGHLAND, OREGON, MAITLAND, SKIDMORE, FOREST CITY, FILLMORE, WHITE CLOUD, BARNARD, BOLCKOW, GRAHAM, BIG LAKE, ROSENDALE, ARKOE, REA, FORTESCUE, BIGELOW AND IOWA POINT. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 64 AND 86. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.
Tornado Warning issued for portions of Andrew, Holt, and Nodaway Counties until 5:30 p.m.
Ethan Hewett
