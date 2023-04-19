URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Tornado Watch Number 145
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
345 PM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Tornado Watch for portions of
Western Iowa
Northeast Kansas
Northwest Missouri
Southeast Nebraska
* Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 345 PM
until 1100 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
A few tornadoes possible
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 3
inches in diameter likely
Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75
mph possible
SUMMARY...Multiple supercell clusters should develop across the
Mid-Missouri Valley into northeast Kansas this evening. Greater
tornado threat should be near the surface warm front, with very
large hail the most probable threat in terms of coverage.
The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles
east and west of a line from 25 miles east southeast of Manhattan KS
to 35 miles north northeast of Denison IA. For a complete depiction
of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS
WOU5).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
and possible warnings.
IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA FREMONT HARRISON MILLS MONTGOMERY PAGE POTTAWATTAMIE SHELBY IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA MONONA IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA BURT DODGE DOUGLAS SARPY SAUNDERS WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA THURSTON IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA
CASS GAGE JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA
MADISON RINGGOLD UNION IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAIR ADAMS CASS TAYLOR IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA AUDUBON CALHOUN CARROLL CRAWFORD GREENE GUTHRIE SAC
IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI ANDREW ATCHISON MO BUCHANAN DEKALB GENTRY HOLT NODAWAY WORTH