URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Tornado Watch Number 145

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

345 PM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Tornado Watch for portions of

Western Iowa

Northeast Kansas

Northwest Missouri

Southeast Nebraska

* Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 345 PM

until 1100 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include...

A few tornadoes possible

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 3

inches in diameter likely

Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75

mph possible

SUMMARY...Multiple supercell clusters should develop across the

Mid-Missouri Valley into northeast Kansas this evening. Greater

tornado threat should be near the surface warm front, with very

large hail the most probable threat in terms of coverage.

The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles

east and west of a line from 25 miles east southeast of Manhattan KS

to 35 miles north northeast of Denison IA. For a complete depiction

of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS

WOU5).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for

tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch

area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for

threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements

and possible warnings.

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

FREMONT               HARRISON              MILLS                
MONTGOMERY            PAGE                  POTTAWATTAMIE        
SHELBY                

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

MONONA                

IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA

BURT                  DODGE                 DOUGLAS              
SARPY                 SAUNDERS              WASHINGTON           

IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

THURSTON              

IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA
CASS GAGE JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON 

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA
MADISON               RINGGOLD              UNION                

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS                 
TAYLOR                

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON               CALHOUN               CARROLL              
CRAWFORD              GREENE                GUTHRIE              
SAC                   
 
IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

ANDREW                ATCHISON MO           BUCHANAN             
DEKALB                GENTRY                HOLT                 
NODAWAY               WORTH




