Tornado Watch Number 378

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

235 PM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Tornado Watch for portions of

Much of central and northern Iowa

* Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 235 PM

until 900 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include...

A few tornadoes possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2

inches in diameter possible

SUMMARY...Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected to develop

this afternoon and early evening and pose a risk for a few

tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail. Thunderstorm coverage is

expected to increase with time with a continued risk for all severe

hazards.

The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles

either side of a line from 25 miles west southwest of Storm Lake IA

to 10 miles south southeast of Waterloo IA. For a complete depiction

of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS

WOU8).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for

tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch

area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for

threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements

and possible warnings.

&&

AVIATION...Tornadoes and a few severe thunderstorms with hail

surface and aloft to 2 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind

gusts to 60 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 500. Mean

storm motion vector 27025.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 378 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

HARRISON              SHELBY                

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

MONONA                

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DUNLAP, HARLAN, LOGAN, MAPLETON, 
MISSOURI VALLEY, ONAWA, AND WOODBINE.

