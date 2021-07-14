Tornado Watch Number 378
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
235 PM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Tornado Watch for portions of
Much of central and northern Iowa
* Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 235 PM
until 900 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
A few tornadoes possible
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
inches in diameter possible
SUMMARY...Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected to develop
this afternoon and early evening and pose a risk for a few
tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail. Thunderstorm coverage is
expected to increase with time with a continued risk for all severe
hazards.
The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles
either side of a line from 25 miles west southwest of Storm Lake IA
to 10 miles south southeast of Waterloo IA. For a complete depiction
of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS
WOU8).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
and possible warnings.
&&
AVIATION...Tornadoes and a few severe thunderstorms with hail
surface and aloft to 2 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind
gusts to 60 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 500. Mean
storm motion vector 27025.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 378 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA HARRISON SHELBY IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA MONONA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DUNLAP, HARLAN, LOGAN, MAPLETON, MISSOURI VALLEY, ONAWA, AND WOODBINE.