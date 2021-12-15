National Weather Service logo

Tornado Watch Number 563

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

120 PM CST Wed Dec 15 2021

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Tornado Watch for portions of

Western and central Iowa

Northwestern Missouri

Easterm Nebraska

* Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 120 PM

until 800 PM CST.

* Primary threats include...

A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible

Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 90

mph likely

Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible

SUMMARY...A developing squall line will move rapidly northeastward

from northern Kansas and Nebraska across Iowa and adjacent areas of

Minnesota and Missouri through this evening. Widespread damaging

winds are expected, with peak gusts near 90 mph possible. A mix of

embedded supercells and smaller-scale circulations in the line will

also pose a threat for tornadoes, with a strong tornado or two

possible.

The tornado watch area is approximately along and 110 statute miles

north and south of a line from 15 miles southwest of Hastings NE to

50 miles south southeast of Mason City IA. For a complete depiction

of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS

WOU3).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for

tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch

area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for

threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements

and possible warnings.

In southwest and south central Iowa, the watch includes Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Adair, Adams, Audubon,  Cass, Guthrie, Ringgold, Union and Taylor counties.

In southeast Nebraska, the watch includes Otoe, Nemaha, Johnson, Pawnee and Richardson counties.

In northwest Missouri, the watch includes Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Gentry and Worth counties.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.