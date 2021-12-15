Tornado Watch Number 563
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
120 PM CST Wed Dec 15 2021
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Tornado Watch for portions of
Western and central Iowa
Northwestern Missouri
Easterm Nebraska
* Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 120 PM
until 800 PM CST.
* Primary threats include...
A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible
Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 90
mph likely
Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible
SUMMARY...A developing squall line will move rapidly northeastward
from northern Kansas and Nebraska across Iowa and adjacent areas of
Minnesota and Missouri through this evening. Widespread damaging
winds are expected, with peak gusts near 90 mph possible. A mix of
embedded supercells and smaller-scale circulations in the line will
also pose a threat for tornadoes, with a strong tornado or two
possible.
The tornado watch area is approximately along and 110 statute miles
north and south of a line from 15 miles southwest of Hastings NE to
50 miles south southeast of Mason City IA. For a complete depiction
of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS
WOU3).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
and possible warnings.
In southwest and south central Iowa, the watch includes Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Adair, Adams, Audubon, Cass, Guthrie, Ringgold, Union and Taylor counties.
In southeast Nebraska, the watch includes Otoe, Nemaha, Johnson, Pawnee and Richardson counties.
In northwest Missouri, the watch includes Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Gentry and Worth counties.