NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
735 PM CDT Fri May 12 2023
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Tornado Watch for portions of
Northeast Kansas
Northwest Missouri
* Effective this Friday evening from 735 PM until 1100 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
A few tornadoes possible
Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events
to 2 inches in diameter possible
Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
SUMMARY...Supercells will pose the threat for a few tornadoes, large
hail, and isolated damaging winds through late evening.
The tornado watch area is approximately along and 30 statute miles
east and west of a line from 40 miles north northeast of Falls City
NE to 30 miles west southwest of Leavenworth KS. For a complete
depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
(WOUS64 KWNS WOU9).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
and possible warnings.