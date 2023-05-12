National Weather Service logo

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

735 PM CDT Fri May 12 2023

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Tornado Watch for portions of

Northeast Kansas

Northwest Missouri

* Effective this Friday evening from 735 PM until 1100 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include...

A few tornadoes possible

Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events

to 2 inches in diameter possible

Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

SUMMARY...Supercells will pose the threat for a few tornadoes, large

hail, and isolated damaging winds through late evening.

The tornado watch area is approximately along and 30 statute miles

east and west of a line from 40 miles north northeast of Falls City

NE to 30 miles west southwest of Leavenworth KS. For a complete

depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update

(WOUS64 KWNS WOU9).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for

tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch

area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for

threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements

and possible warnings.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.