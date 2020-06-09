Tornado Watch Number 273
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
235 PM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Tornado Watch for portions of
Extreme southwest Iowa
Northeast Kansas
Southeast Nebraska
* Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 235 PM until
1000 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
Several tornadoes likely
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 3
inches in diameter likely
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
SUMMARY...Surface-based thunderstorm development is expected in the
next 1-2 hours along a surface front in southern Nebraska and
northeast of a surface low in north central Kansas. Additional
storm development is expected to the east through the afternoon and
evening, while individual storms will move to the northeast. The
storm environment along and east of the front will favor supercells
capable of producing tornadoes, very large hail, and isolated
damaging gusts.
The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles
north and south of a line from 45 miles north northwest of Concordia
KS to 5 miles north of Falls City NE. For a complete depiction of
the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS
WOU3).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
and possible warnings.
IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA FREMONT MILLS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA BUTLER DOUGLAS SARPY SAUNDERS IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA CASS GAGE JEFFERSON JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON SALINE SEWARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, AUBURN, BEATRICE, BELLEVUE, CRETE, DAVID CITY, FAIRBURY, FALLS CITY, FARRAGUT, GLENWOOD, HAMBURG, LA VISTA, LINCOLN, MILFORD, NEBRASKA CITY, OMAHA, PAPILLION, PAWNEE CITY, PLATTSMOUTH, SEWARD, SIDNEY, STERLING, TABLE ROCK, TABOR, TECUMSEH, WAHOO, WILBER, AND YUTAN.