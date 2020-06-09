tornado

KMA STOCK PHOTO

Tornado Watch Number 273

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

235 PM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Tornado Watch for portions of

Extreme southwest Iowa

Northeast Kansas

Southeast Nebraska

* Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 235 PM until

1000 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include...

Several tornadoes likely

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 3

inches in diameter likely

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

SUMMARY...Surface-based thunderstorm development is expected in the

next 1-2 hours along a surface front in southern Nebraska and

northeast of a surface low in north central Kansas. Additional

storm development is expected to the east through the afternoon and

evening, while individual storms will move to the northeast. The

storm environment along and east of the front will favor supercells

capable of producing tornadoes, very large hail, and isolated

damaging gusts.

The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles

north and south of a line from 45 miles north northwest of Concordia

KS to 5 miles north of Falls City NE. For a complete depiction of

the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS

WOU3).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for

tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch

area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for

threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements

and possible warnings.

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

FREMONT               MILLS                 

IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA

BUTLER                DOUGLAS               SARPY                
SAUNDERS              

IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA

CASS                  GAGE                  JEFFERSON            
JOHNSON               LANCASTER             NEMAHA               
OTOE                  PAWNEE                RICHARDSON           
SALINE                SEWARD                

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, AUBURN, BEATRICE, BELLEVUE, 
CRETE, DAVID CITY, FAIRBURY, FALLS CITY, FARRAGUT, GLENWOOD, 
HAMBURG, LA VISTA, LINCOLN, MILFORD, NEBRASKA CITY, OMAHA, 
PAPILLION, PAWNEE CITY, PLATTSMOUTH, SEWARD, SIDNEY, STERLING, 
TABLE ROCK, TABOR, TECUMSEH, WAHOO, WILBER, AND YUTAN.