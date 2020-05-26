Tornado Watch Number 229
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
120 PM CDT Tue May 26 2020
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Tornado Watch for portions of
Central Iowa
* Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 120 PM until
800 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
A couple tornadoes possible
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible
SUMMARY...Thunderstorms forming over southern Iowa and northern
Missouri will track northward across the watch area, posing a
localized risk of brief tornadoes and gusty/damaging winds.
The tornado watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles
east and west of a line from 30 miles north northwest of Mason City
IA to 25 miles east of Lamoni IA. For a complete depiction of the
watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU9).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
and possible warnings.
IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA APPANOOSE CLARKE DECATUR LUCAS MADISON MAHASKA MARION MONROE RINGGOLD UNION WARREN WAYNE IN SOUTHEAST IOWA DAVIS WAPELLO IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAIR ADAMS CASS TAYLOR IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA AUDUBON CALHOUN CARROLL GREENE GUTHRIE