Tornado Watch Number 229

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

120 PM CDT Tue May 26 2020

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Tornado Watch for portions of

Central Iowa

* Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 120 PM until

800 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include...

A couple tornadoes possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible

SUMMARY...Thunderstorms forming over southern Iowa and northern

Missouri will track northward across the watch area, posing a

localized risk of brief tornadoes and gusty/damaging winds.

The tornado watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles

east and west of a line from 30 miles north northwest of Mason City

IA to 25 miles east of Lamoni IA. For a complete depiction of the

watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU9).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for

tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch

area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for

threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements

and possible warnings.

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR              
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA              
MARION                MONROE                RINGGOLD             
UNION                 WARREN                WAYNE                

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO               

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS                 
TAYLOR                

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON               CALHOUN               CARROLL              
GREENE                GUTHRIE