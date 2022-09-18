Iowa Weather

Extreme weather, from severe tornadoes to flash-flooding rains to extreme heat and drought, has hit Iowa and other Midwestern states this summer, and experts predict it's here to stay. (iowaenvironmentalfocus.org)

(KMAland) -- A tornado watch is in effect for a portion of KMAland until midnight on Sunday. 

The tornado watch includes Adair, Adams, Decatur, Ringgold, Taylor and Union Counties. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.