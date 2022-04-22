(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for portions of KMAland Friday and Saturday.
Iowa
Fremont-Page
Nebraska
Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds may also create areas of blowing dust that could restrict visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Iowa
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Greene-Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Much of Central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Holt-Andrew
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.