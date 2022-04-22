(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for portions of KMAland Friday and Saturday.
Nebraska
Burt-Washington-Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday evening, and then from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust could result in sudden visibility reduction.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
-------------
Iowa
Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust could result in sudden visibility reduction.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
------------
Iowa
Emmet-Kossuth-Palo Alto-Pocahontas-Humboldt-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 45 mph expected. A few gusts may exceed 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Western Iowa.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
----------------
Iowa
Hancock-Wright-Hamilton-Boone-Story-Dallas-Polk-Madison-Warren-Clarke-Lucas-Decatur-Wayne
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. A few gusts may exceed 50 mph.
* WHERE...Central and Western Iowa.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt-Andrew
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles will have diffuculty in crosswind situations, especially on east to west oriented highways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.