(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for portions of KMAland Friday and Saturday.

Nebraska

Burt-Washington-Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday evening, and then from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust could result in sudden visibility reduction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

-------------

Iowa

Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust could result in sudden visibility reduction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

------------

Iowa

Emmet-Kossuth-Palo Alto-Pocahontas-Humboldt-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 45 mph expected. A few gusts may exceed 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Western Iowa.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

----------------

Iowa

Hancock-Wright-Hamilton-Boone-Story-Dallas-Polk-Madison-Warren-Clarke-Lucas-Decatur-Wayne

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. A few gusts may exceed 50 mph.

* WHERE...Central and Western Iowa.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Missouri

Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt-Andrew

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles will have diffuculty in crosswind situations, especially on east to west oriented highways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

