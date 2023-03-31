(KMAland) -- Wind advisories have been issued for most of KMAland.
The advisory is in effect 5 PM Friday to 7 AM Saturday morning.
Areas in the advisory include Harrison, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties in Iowa, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha and Richardson in Nebraska.
Winds between 20 and 30 miles per hour are expected and could blow around unsecured objects and result in power outages.
View the full advisory from the National Weather Service here.
The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has issued an advisory from 1 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday.
Areas in the advisory include Carroll, Audubon, Guthrie Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor, and Ringgold counties in western and south central Iowa.
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southern Iowa.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fire weather concerns remain across southern Iowa today, especially later this afternoon when relative humidity values begin to fall. The combination of strong west winds and humidity levels falling to around 35 to 40 percent will produce very high fire danger by later this afternoon. Any fires that do occur may be difficult to control.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The National Weather Service office in Pleasant Hill has issued an advisory until 10 a.m. Saturday morning for Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Andrew and Holt counties in Missouri.
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northwest and west central Missouri.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.