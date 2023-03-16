(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued wind advisories for the majority of KMAland Thursday.
The National Weather Service Office in Valley has issued a wind advisory for most of southeast Nebraska from 10 a.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday including...
Nebraska
Douglas-Sarpy-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 1 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
------------
The office in Valley has also issued a wind advisory for portions of southwest Iowa from 1 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday including...
Iowa
Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
-------------
The Weather Service office in Johnston has also issued an advisory for much of western and south central Iowa from 4 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday including...
Iowa
Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Madison-Adams-Union-Clarke-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Much of Central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low visibility in falling snow may briefly occur in the advisory area this afternoon and evening as the rain changes to snow in central to eastern and southeast Iowa.
-------------
The National Weather Service office in Pleasant Hills has also issued an advisory for portions of northwest Missouri from 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon until 7 a.m. Friday including...
Missouri
Atchison-Nodaway-Worth
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.