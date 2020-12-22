(Valley) – Portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska are under separate wind advisories Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a wind advisory in effect Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a wind advisory for another portion of southwest Iowa Wednesday from noon until midnight for Audubon, Guthrie, Adair, Adams, Ringgold, Union and Taylor counties in southwest and south central Iowa.
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.