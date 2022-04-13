(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for a large portion of KMAland Thursday.
Iowa
Pottawattamie
Nebraska
Douglas-Sarpy
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Iowa
Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Nebraska
Cass-Otoe
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Seward, Lancaster, Cass and Otoe Counties. In Iowa, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties.
Iowa
Adams-Union-Clarke-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. A few gusts may approach 60 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and south central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds combined with lowering humidity values will also produce extreme fire danger by this afternoon. Please refrain from any outdoor burning today.
Iowa
Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central and western Iowa
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Missouri
Worth-Gentry
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...Noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.