(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for a large portion of KMAland Thursday.

Iowa

Pottawattamie

Nebraska

Douglas-Sarpy

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Iowa

Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page

Nebraska

Cass-Otoe

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Nebraska, Seward, Lancaster, Cass and Otoe Counties. In Iowa, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Iowa

Adams-Union-Clarke-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. A few gusts may approach 60 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and south central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds combined with lowering humidity values will also produce extreme fire danger by this afternoon. Please refrain from any outdoor burning today.

Iowa

Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and western Iowa

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Missouri

Worth-Gentry

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...Noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

