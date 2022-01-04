(Undated) -- Portions of KMAland are under a wind advisory through early Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of southwest and south central Iowa and southeast Nebraska in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The advisory covers Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Audubon, Guthrie and Cass counties in southwest and south central Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas with snow cover may see some drifting of snow.
The National Weather Service has also issued a wind advisory from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday for portions of northwest Missouri, including Atchison, Nodaway, Worth and Gentry counties.
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of blowing snow from the existing snow cover on the ground may occasionally reduce visibilities.