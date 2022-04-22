(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of southwest Iowa Saturday.
Iowa
Emmet-Kossuth-Palo Alto-Pocahontas-Humboldt-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Western Iowa.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.