(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of western Iowa Thursday.
Iowa
Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central and western Iowa
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.