(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Pottawattamie and Shelby counties Sunday.

Iowa

Pottawattamie-

Nebraska

Douglas-Sarpy-

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Nebraska, Douglas and Sarpy Counties. In Iowa, Pottawattamie County.

* WHEN...From 6 PM to 11 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Secure loose holiday decorations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

-----------------

Iowa

Shelby-

* WHAT...Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Shelby County.

* WHEN...From 6 PM to 11 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Secure loose holiday decorations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

----------------

Iowa

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Cass-Adair-

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central into north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be sure to secure any loose holiday lights and decorations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

