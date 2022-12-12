(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for portions of southwest Iowa Tuesday.
Iowa
Audubon-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Much of Central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.