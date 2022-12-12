NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for portions of southwest Iowa Tuesday.

Iowa

Audubon-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Much of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.