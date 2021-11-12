NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory Friday for portions of KMAland.

Iowa Counties

Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-

Nebraska Counties

Thurston-Cuming-Burt-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Saline-

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. The strongest winds are likely between 10 am and 3 pm.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

-------------

Iowa Counties

Pocahontas-Humboldt-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-

* WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Western and Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

