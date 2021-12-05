(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Pottawattamie and Shelby counties Sunday.
Iowa
Pottawattamie-
Nebraska
Douglas-Sarpy-
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Douglas and Sarpy Counties. In Iowa, Pottawattamie County.
* WHEN...From 6 PM to 11 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Secure loose holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Iowa
Shelby-
* WHAT...Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Shelby County.
* WHEN...From 6 PM to 11 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Secure loose holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.