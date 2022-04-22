(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory Friday afternoon for parts of southeast Nebraska.
Nebraska
Thurston-Cuming-Burt-Dodge-Washington-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...areas of blowing dust will be possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.