(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of southeast Nebraska Tuesday.
Nebraska
Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to midnight CDT Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.