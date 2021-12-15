(Undated) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for portions of KMAland until midnight.
In southwest Iowa, the advisory includes Harrison, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties. In southeast Nebraska, the advisory includes Douglas and Sarpy counties.
WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds around
30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.