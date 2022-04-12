(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for a large portion of KMAland until 1 AM Wednesday.
The wind advisory pertains to the following counties.
Iowa
Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Missouri
Atchison-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt-Andrew-DeKalb-Buchanan-Clinton-Platte-Clay-Jackson-Cass
Nebraska
Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-Knox-Cedar-Thurston-Antelope-Pierce-Wayne-Boone-Madison-Stanton-Cuming-Burt-Platte-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to midnight CDT Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.