(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for a large portion of KMAland until 1 AM Wednesday. 

The wind advisory pertains to the following counties. 

Iowa

Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page

Missouri

Atchison-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt-Andrew-DeKalb-Buchanan-Clinton-Platte-Clay-Jackson-Cass 

Nebraska

Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-Knox-Cedar-Thurston-Antelope-Pierce-Wayne-Boone-Madison-Stanton-Cuming-Burt-Platte-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to midnight CDT Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

